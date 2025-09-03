Photo exhibition in Sri Lanka commemorates 80th anniversary of victory in World Anti-Fascist War

Xinhua) 14:43, September 03, 2025

COLOMBO, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Photo exhibition has been held here commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The photo exhibition, hosted by the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka, was held Tuesday at Hindu College in Colombo. More than 40 rare historical photos on display vividly depict the Chinese people's arduous struggle against Japanese aggression as well as the joint efforts of people around the world to safeguard peace.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ji Lili, counselor of the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka, expressed the hope that the exhibition would inspire younger generations to become promoters of peace, guardians of history, and builders of a better world.

The weeklong exhibition will tour several schools in Sri Lanka. Through photo displays, documentary screenings and themed lectures, it aims to introduce local primary and secondary school students to the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance and showcase the resilience and determination of the Chinese nation in resisting aggression.

