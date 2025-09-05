China's services trade sees notable growth in first 7 months

Xinhua) 15:30, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's services trade posted solid growth in the first seven months of 2025, with a steep increase in the trade of travel-related services, official data showed on Friday.

The country's services trade volume reached 4.58 trillion yuan (about 644.2 billion U.S. dollars) during this period, up 8.2 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Services exports reached nearly 2 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.3 percent from a year earlier, while services imports rose 3.3 percent to 2.58 trillion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 581.56 billion yuan.

Trade in travel-related services maintained strong growth momentum, surging 10.4 percent year on year to 1.26 trillion yuan. Notably, exports jumped 62.9 percent.

Meanwhile, trade in knowledge-intensive services increased by 6.8 percent year on year to over 1.77 trillion yuan.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)