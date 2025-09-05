V-Day parade receives high praise from world leaders

08:28, September 05, 2025 By XU WEI ( China Daily

The anti-ship missile formation passes through Tian'anmen Square during a military parade in Beijing, Sept 3, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Impressive, meaningful and historic — such were the keywords used by global leaders as they marveled at China's military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

President Xi Jinping was joined by 26 foreign heads of state and government, as well as parliamentary speakers, deputy prime ministers and high-level representatives from different countries, on Wednesday as he oversaw a parade that showcased a range of China's new military hardware.

For the global leaders, the experience at the Tian'anmen Rostrum, where they witnessed the commemoration firsthand, was both awe-inspiring and thought-provoking.

According to a report by Russia's state news agency TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Beijing's commemorative events as "held brilliantly, and simply very well, at a high level".

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, writing on his X account, highlighted that the commemoration "serves as a symbol of China's strength and courage as a nation steadfastly fighting for independence, safeguarding sovereignty, and actively playing a role in realizing world peace".

"On this occasion, I conveyed my appreciation for the significant contributions of the People's Republic of China in maintaining global security," he wrote on Thursday, adding, "Upholding the spirit of the Victory Day, let us continue to strengthen the sustainable cooperation between Indonesia and China for the benefit of both countries."

The press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wrote in a post on X that the event reaffirmed Uzbekistan's foreign policy commitment to "fostering friendship and constructive dialogue for peace, sustainable development and prosperity".

In a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended congratulations to China for hosting a "spectacular parade", saying the event was "something out of this world".

"Undoubtedly, the commemorations will go a long way to promote the correct historical narrative of China's great contribution to World War II. The spirit of resilience of the Chinese people and their ironclad strength will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come," Mnangagwa said.

In a video posted on his account on X, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that while some people interpreted the parade as a demonstration of China's military strength, he believes the event should "be viewed in the context of the serious statements made by Chinese President Xi Jinping".

"The Chinese president made it very clear that the world is facing a choice between peace and war, and that China has the will to play a decisive role in shaping the new peaceful order of the world," he said.

"I once again express my regret that the top representatives of the EU member states were absent from such a global event," Fico said. "If they thought that by doing so they would isolate China's celebrations of victory in World War II, they badly miscalculated."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said it was an honor for him and his wife to view the event from the Tian'anmen Rostrum, adding that he thanks the Chinese president for "this meaningful and historic experience".

"Beyond the impressive display of China's military assets, the parade stood as a powerful symbol of resistance against tyranny, oppression, aggression, greed for power, colonialism and imperialism — dark chapters in the history of human civilization," he said.

"Yet, eight decades after the war's end, the world continues to face injustices and atrocities that unfold openly, often without challenge from major powers who speak loudly of democracy and human rights. True peace demands courage and firm conviction to reject injustice in all its forms," he said.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, said on his social media account, "Between a millennial history and a present that inspires millions, China leads today the battle for the rescue of multilateralism and global governance."

"Proud to support and share those postulates, Cuba is honored to attend the commemoration of the V-Day," he wrote.

Former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama said in an interview on his return to Japan after taking part in the V-Day events that he was deeply struck by the conviction that Japan must learn from history in order to face the future.

"I, as a Japanese, attended the commemoration with a sense of reflection and remorse. I am grateful to have been invited to take part in the ceremony; it was highly meaningful," he told China Central Television.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)