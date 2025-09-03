Home>>
Visiting the Luban Workshop: How China's vocational education goes global
(People's Daily App) 16:39, September 03, 2025
The Luban Workshop, spearheaded from North China's port city of Tianjin, is an international vocational education project that has established schools in more than 30 countries. Explore one of the workshops in Tianjin and see how the project is taking Chinese vocational education worldwide.
