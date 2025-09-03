China donates relief funds to Afghanistan for earthquake response

KABUL, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Bao Xuhui, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, has met with Muhammad Alam Alamyar, general-director of administration of the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, and handed over earthquake relief donations from the embassy, Chinese institutions and the Overseas Chinese Association.

Bao said at the event on Tuesday that the recent strong earthquake that struck Kunar and other Afghan provinces has caused significant casualties and property damage, which has deeply touched the hearts of the Chinese people.

The Chinese embassy, Chinese institutions, and the Overseas Chinese Association in Afghanistan quickly raised the funds and relief supplies, hoping to help the people in the affected areas overcome their difficulties, he said.

Muhammad Alam Alamyar thanked China for the kind gesture and briefed on Afghanistan's earthquake disaster and relief efforts, noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Afghanistan cherishes the friendship of the Chinese people towards the Afghan people and will properly utilize the donations and relief supplies, dedicating them entirely to disaster relief and reconstruction, he said.

