Cotton transformed into high-value products in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:14, September 03, 2025

In the vast cotton fields of Shihezi city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, white cotton sways gently in the breeze. But instead of heading to textile mills, they are now being turned into "steel paper," a material widely used in electricity, aviation, and other industries.

A drone photo shows a cotton picker operating in a field in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

"Many people think cotton can only be made into clothes. Here, it becomes insulation parts, everyday accessories, and even abrasives for high-speed trains and aircraft," said Hu Yue, general manager of Yuanyi Fibre Co., Ltd. in Manas county, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang.

Commonly known as "steel paper," vulcanized fiberboard is a high-tech material made from cotton linters. Strong yet flexible, with excellent insulation properties, it is widely used for grinding metal parts and in 5G base stations and new energy batteries. With a fiber content of 99 percent, it is also biodegradable and eco-friendly.

As China's largest producer of high-quality cotton, Xinjiang yields over 5 million tonnes of cotton annually, more than 80 percent of the national total. In the past, most of it was shipped east for processing. Now, with the upgrading of the industry and a more integrated supply chain, more cotton is being processed locally, creating higher value-added products.

This rapid shift reflects not only advances in materials science but also China's drive for independent innovation. Today, homegrown technology has matured, and steel paper made from Xinjiang cotton now meets international standards.

According to Hu, the company's steel paper is now used in 5G base stations, aerospace manufacturing, and new energy vehicles. It holds a 45 percent share of the domestic market and exports to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and more.

