Chinese youth propel bag charm boom as brands target self-expression

People's Daily Online) 10:13, September 02, 2025

Since the start of the year, bag buddies and charm accessories have skyrocketed in popularity on social media in China. Major brands like Disney, Sanrio, Jellycat, Baby Gund and Miniso have responded by launching unique charm collections that offer young people creative ways to express their emotions and individuality.

Bag charms at a store in Shushan district, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Shoppers at BearHans' first Anhui Provincial store, situated in Hefei's MixC Mall, are welcomed by a vivid selection of items ranging from cartoon pendants to hand-knitted plush keychains, with prices from a few dozen to several hundred yuan.

A girl selects bag charms at the BearHans store in MixC Mall, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

According to store manager Wang Jiejie, bag charms are priced between 89 and 169 yuan ($12.50 to $23.50) and are particularly popular among shoppers aged 20 to 35.

Unlike blind-box toys or collectible dolls that typically stay at home, charms clipped to bags offer portability, personalization and versatility, making them an easy choice for young shoppers to express their tastes and interests.

A commerce bureau official from the Shushan district noted that young people prize personal expression, viewing charms as an affordable and enjoyable way to display their style, unlike static handbags.

A shopper browsing toys at a store in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

According to the 2024 McKinsey China Consumer Report, 64 percent of Chinese consumers place greater value on emotional experiences, with younger shoppers particularly attracted to products that offer an emotional connection.

The global plush toy market has surpassed 10 billion yuan and is growing approximately 15 percent annually, driven largely by those born in the 1990s and 2000s, who account for 79 percent of demand.

"Emotional value is transforming the consumer market," said the official, adding that this shift is reshaping how companies develop products and craft marketing strategies. Items and services that genuinely connect with consumers' emotions are becoming key growth drivers.

