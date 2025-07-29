Home>>
Trending in China | The Leather Tiger
(People's Daily App) 16:18, July 29, 2025
Leather Tiger (Pi Laohu) is a traditional toy that gets its name from the tiger-like roar it makes when played with. Popular in northern China, it's one of the country's most iconic painted toys made from sheep leather and wool, with roots tracing as far back as the Ming Dynasty.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.