Xinjiang's major land port handles over 5,000 China-Europe freight train trips in 2025

Xinhua) 20:06, September 02, 2025

URUMQI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- As of Sept. 1, Alashankou Port, also known as Alataw Pass, a primary land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, had handled over 5,000 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train trips this year, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

Alashankou has made improvements in port infrastructure to boost transportation capacity. Following the start of operations of the Jinghe-Alashankou double-tracking project last year, Xinjiang's railway sector has added a new container line via Alashankou Station and upgraded two existing ones.

In early July, the station converted one track for dedicated loading and unloading of bulk cargo, adding 7,700 tonnes of daily handling capacity and speeding up operations, the railway company said.

Alashankou Customs has also enhanced clearance efficiency by enabling advanced declarations through an online system, allowing outbound freight trains to leave the port in as little as 20 minutes.

Alashankou Port currently operates 125 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train routes spanning 21 countries, including Germany and Poland, and carries more than 200 types of goods, ranging from vehicles to machinery components.

