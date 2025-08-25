Home>>
Colors of Sayram Lake
(People's Daily App) 14:39, August 25, 2025
Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake is the highest and largest alpine lake in China's Xinjiang. From crystal blues to vibrant greens, Sayram Lake transforms into a breathtaking palette of nature's finest hues. Watch this video to witness its mesmerising beauty!
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Grand Bazaar enters peak tourism season in China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang airports expand routes, boost cargo traffic
- Horgos in Xinjiang brings border crossing into daily life
- China's Xinjiang holds intangible cultural heritage exhibition
- View of Tuancheng of Hotan City, China's Xinjiang
- Ancient Kuqa in NW China's Xinjiang sees cultural tourism boom
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.