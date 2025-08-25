Colors of Sayram Lake

(People's Daily App) 14:39, August 25, 2025

Nestled in the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake is the highest and largest alpine lake in China's Xinjiang. From crystal blues to vibrant greens, Sayram Lake transforms into a breathtaking palette of nature's finest hues. Watch this video to witness its mesmerising beauty!

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)

