View of Tuancheng of Hotan City, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:24, August 16, 2025

Dancers perform at a specialty store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Visitors purchase handicrafts at a store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Visitors select rugs at a carpet store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to transform this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Visitors watch a handicraftsman weaving in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Visitor are pictured in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Staff members present handmade woolen rugs at a carpet store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.

A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)