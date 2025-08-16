View of Tuancheng of Hotan City, China's Xinjiang
Dancers perform at a specialty store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025. Tuancheng, which means the town of unity, is a typical traditional neighborhood in south Xinjiang.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
Visitors purchase handicrafts at a store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
Visitors select rugs at a carpet store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to transform this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
Visitors watch a handicraftsman weaving in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
Visitor are pictured in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
Staff members present handmade woolen rugs at a carpet store in Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2025.
A renovation project of this old town in Hotan is in progress, aiming to build this place into a historical block that attract tourists with its distinctive culture. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)
