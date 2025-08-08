In pics: Wuluwat water conservancy project in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:37, August 08, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows the Wuluwat water conservancy project in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the middle reaches of the Karakash River in Hotan, the Wuluwat water conservancy project is a large-scale project with comprehensive benefits such as irrigation, flood control, power generation, and ecological improvement.

As of January 2025, the project has cumulatively delivered 64.8 billion cubic meters of water to the downstream and generated 6.14 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, effectively improving the water supply in downstream irrigation area. It has also played a significant role in maintaining and improving the ecological environment of the green corridor along the lower reaches of the Hotan River and the Tarim River. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows the Wuluwat water conservancy project in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.



Tourists pose for photos at the Wuluwat water conservancy project in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 6, 2025.



