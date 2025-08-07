Intangible heritage aroma in Xinjiang: Experience crafting nang in Hami's ancient streets

You've probably eaten pizza crust, tart shells, or the pancakes that come with Peking duck. In northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, there's something similar — nang, a traditional flatbread that carries the warmth and openness of the region.

A staple of daily life in Xinjiang, nang has a history of over 2,000 years. As one of the region's most iconic culinary treasures, it is deeply woven into both daily life and festive rituals. In 2021, Xinjiang-style nang making was listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China.

More than just food, nang offers a flavorful glimpse into the spirit of Xinjiang. Join People's Daily Online journalists in savoring this freshly baked symbol of history and culture in Hami, a city in Xinjiang!

(Li Qianyi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chengliang)