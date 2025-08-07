Languages

Intangible heritage aroma in Xinjiang: Experience crafting nang in Hami's ancient streets

By Cai Hairuo, Su Yingxiang, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 14:20, August 07, 2025

You've probably eaten pizza crust, tart shells, or the pancakes that come with Peking duck. In northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, there's something similar — nang, a traditional flatbread that carries the warmth and openness of the region.

A staple of daily life in Xinjiang, nang has a history of over 2,000 years. As one of the region's most iconic culinary treasures, it is deeply woven into both daily life and festive rituals. In 2021, Xinjiang-style nang making was listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China.

More than just food, nang offers a flavorful glimpse into the spirit of Xinjiang. Join People's Daily Online journalists in savoring this freshly baked symbol of history and culture in Hami, a city in Xinjiang! 

(Li Qianyi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chengliang)

