Congolese president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 09:35, September 02, 2025
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
