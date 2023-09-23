China a "model" for DR Congo, says Senate president
KINSHASA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has made remarkable achievements in the past decades, and is a role model for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to follow, President of the Senate Modeste Bahati Lukwebo said here Friday.
"Everyone has followed China's evolution with interest," he said while addressing a reception held at the Chinese Embassy in the DRC celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Noting that China's achievements, particularly its economic growth, poverty alleviation and technological development, were fulfilled "through work and discipline," the Senate president said, "China is a good example for the Congolese to follow."
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's successful and fruitful state visit to China in late May has injected strong momentum into bilateral cooperation in various fields, Bahati Lukwebo said, reaffirming the DRC's commitment to collaborating with China.
