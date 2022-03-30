Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governance

March 30

UNITED NATIONS, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to strengthen governance in the eastern part of the country and enhance security through development.

China is gravely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, with violence by armed groups becoming more active and attacks on civilians more frequent, said Sun Zhiqiang, counselor of the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Tuesday.

The causes for the prolonged turbulence in eastern DRC are intricate and complex and will not be rooted out by military means alone. China supports the DRC government in strengthening governance; promoting reforms in key sectors; implementing the disarmament, demobilization, community reintegration and stabilization program; and exercising effective control of its eastern region, he told the Security Council.

"It is important to value the role of development in enhancing security, and make use of the advantages in natural resources to create jobs, improve livelihoods, and eliminate poverty, so as to break the vicious cycle of violence," he said.

Maintaining political stability in the DRC is essential to ensure peace and development. China welcomes the commitment of President Felix Tshisekedi to hold free, democratic and transparent elections. China welcomes the adoption by the Independent National Electoral Commission of the electoral roadmap and calls on all political leaders to overcome differences and finalize the country's electoral calendar and budget, said Sun.

The humanitarian and development needs of the DRC must not be ignored. Although today's world is confronted with hot-spot issues, the DRC and other Africa-related agenda items must not be marginalized. He said that China strongly calls on the international community to ramp up its assistance to the DRC and other African countries.

