CICA secretary-general arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 09:32, September 02, 2025

Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)