Art exhibition highlighting war against Japanese aggression opens in Shanghai
A man visits an art exhibition highlighting the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2025. An art exhibition featuring more than 140 photographs on the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression kicked off in Shanghai on Monday. Held by China's national news agency Xinhua, the exhibition is a satellite event to the main display opened in Beijing on Aug. 26. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
