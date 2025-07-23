Xinhua news photo exhibition opens in Mexico
Guests visit a news photo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico, July 18, 2025. The news photo exhibition, co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, kicked off here on July 18. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Visitors take group photos at a news photo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico, July 18, 2025. The news photo exhibition, co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, kicked off here on July 18. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A visitor takes photos at a news photo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico, July 18, 2025. The news photo exhibition, co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, kicked off here on July 18. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
People visit a news photo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico, July 18, 2025. The news photo exhibition, co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, kicked off here on July 18. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
People visit a news photo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico, July 18, 2025. The news photo exhibition, co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, kicked off here on July 18. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
