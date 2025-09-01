Media center for China's V-Day commemorations holds group interview in Beijing

Xinhua) 20:29, September 01, 2025

The press center for the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War holds a group interview in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025. Lin Wenmeng, president of the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Yang Boyao, chairman of the Association of Kwong Tong Cemetery Management Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, Fang Zhiwei, honorary chairman of the Fiji Chinese Culture, Arts and Economy Federation, Xu Songhua, president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification of Spain, and Yu Junwu, head of the Huaxing Arts Group Sydney of Australia, gave briefings on the historical contributions of overseas Chinese communities to the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the commemorative activities by Chinese communities worldwide, and took questions from journalists. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

