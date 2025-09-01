Political dialogue is the only way to break the Middle East security deadlock

By Pei Guangjiang, Huan Xiang

Israel's recent decision to authorize a military takeover of Gaza City under the banner of "defeating Hamas" has once again pushed the Middle East toward the brink. With Israeli forces already encircling the northern Gaza Strip in preparation for the takeover, the situation in the Middle East is moving in an increasingly dangerous direction.

In recent weeks, the Middle East, situated at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Black, Caspian, Red, and Arabian Seas, and bridging Asia, Africa, and Europe, has faced mounting security alarms, sparking deep concern across the international community. Waves of escalating conflicts, unrelenting airstrikes, and direct confrontations threaten to drive the situation further out of control, with the risk of igniting a broader regional war.

The international community must soberly recognize that military intervention only deepens insecurity, and reliance on force only compounds instability. Genuine peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through political solutions, not battlefield victories.

Some media outlets have described today's Middle East as an arena where "might makes right." This view, which glorifies "peace through strength," is grounded entirely in the logic of power politics. Elevating coercive deterrence above international rules and norms is tantamount to pouring oil on fire, serving only to heighten the risk of war. Strength alone cannot deliver lasting peace; when power becomes the sole yardstick of right and wrong, international order and justice will be inevitably swept away.

Instability in the Middle East threatens global stability. The region cannot remain forever under the shadow of conflict; its people deserve a future free from fear. To restore peace and stability, political dialogue is the only path forward.

At the heart of regional tensions lies the Palestinian question. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza must not be allowed to worsen, the legitimate aspirations of the Arab people must be addressed without delay, and the voices of justice across the Islamic world cannot be ignored. The two-state solution remains the only realistic way forward. The establishment of an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with east Jerusalem as its capital is the only path to peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel and to eliminating the root causes of regional tension.

The Iranian nuclear issue provides another reminder of the necessity of dialogue. Once a potential example of resolving disputes through negotiation, it was derailed by the unilateral withdrawal of a major country from the nuclear agreement and the subsequent policy of maximum pressure. That strategy closed the door to compromise and revived confrontation.

While Israel and Iran have reached a ceasefire arrangement, the underlying tensions remain unresolved. Persistent reliance on sanctions and threats by some Western countries has only aggravated the situation, highlighting the shortcomings of their approach to security governance.

The Israel-Iran ceasefire must be fully and effectively implemented. All parties to the conflict should act with the highest sense of responsibility, creating conditions for further dialogue and an outcome acceptable to all. Iran's commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons should be taken seriously, and its right under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to the peaceful use of nuclear energy should be respected. The international community should work together to foster an environment conducive to negotiation.

Protecting civilian lives must remain the foremost priority. The conflict in Gaza has dragged on for 21 months, pushing humanitarian conditions to unprecedented levels of deterioration. All parties must strictly comply with international law, prioritize civilian welfare, end attacks on civilian targets, and facilitate the evacuation of third-country nationals. The international community, through UN humanitarian agencies, should increase assistance to conflict-affected areas in the region, while countries with significant influence over the parties should adopt an impartial and responsible stance, playing a genuinely constructive role rather than pursuing narrow agendas.

Dialogue and communication remain the only viable path to lasting peace. Standing at the crossroads of peace and conflict, the future direction of the Middle East tests the conscience and responsibility of all parties. China's position on Middle East issues has been consistent: upholding fairness and justice, and advocating common security. The international community, especially major countries with significant influence, should abandon geopolitical calculations, take concrete actions, support the UN in playing a coordinating role, and work together to build a balanced and orderly regional security framework conducive to peace.

(Pei Guangjiang and Huan Xiang are senior editor and international affairs commentator of the International News Department of People's Daily, respectively.)

