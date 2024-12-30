Chinese FM urges respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity in Middle East

Xinhua) 09:00, December 30, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday called on the international community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East, respect the legitimate and reasonable concerns of those countries, respect the independent choices made by the people of the Middle East, and respect the historical and cultural traditions of countries in that region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when holding talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing.

Noting that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it is not an arena for major-power rivalry, nor should it be the victim of geopolitical competition among countries outside the region.

For the region to emerge from chaos and enjoy stability, the pressing task is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and stop violence, ease the humanitarian crisis, adhere to political settlement and resume dialogue and negotiation, Wang said.

He said it is hoped that all parties will play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, instead of trying to impose their will on the people of the Middle East or pointing fingers at Middle Eastern countries, let alone resorting to sanctions and pressure, provoking confrontation or resorting to force at every turn.

As a good friend and partner of Middle Eastern countries, China has always firmly supported them in independently exploring development paths, in resolving issues through dialogue and consultation, in safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, Wang stressed.

