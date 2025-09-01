Chinese film on Nanjing Massacre highlights history, peace message in Tanzania

Xinhua) 09:14, September 01, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A newly released Chinese film titled "Dead to Rights," depicting the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, was screened on Saturday evening in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam, drawing strong reactions from audiences, including overseas Chinese, and underscoring the role of film in preserving history and promoting peace.

Drawing on verified photographic evidence of Japanese atrocities during World War II, the film tells the story of a group of Chinese civilians who seek refuge in a photography studio during the brutal occupation of the Chinese city of Nanjing by Japanese aggressors in 1937.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the screening serves as a reminder of the atrocities of war and the importance of cherishing peace.

"After watching this film, no one can remain unmoved. It reminds us to learn from history, safeguard the outcomes of World War II, and uphold peace for all peoples," she said.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The ambassador emphasized that Africa, including Tanzanian soldiers, also made sacrifices during the global conflict, which remains a shared history of all nations.

She also encouraged more exchanges in the film sector, including translating Chinese films into Kiswahili and showcasing Tanzanian productions in China. Kiswahili, also known as the Swahili language, is one of Africa's most widely spoken languages, serving as a lingua franca across East and Central Africa.

Gervas Kasiga, executive secretary of the Tanzania Film Board, echoed this sentiment, stressing that film plays a vital role in telling untold stories, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting people-to-people ties.

"Film allows us to confront the cruelty of history and inspires us to ensure such tragedies never happen again," said Kasiga. "Through culture, and especially film, we can deepen the long-standing friendship between Tanzania and China."

