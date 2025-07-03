"Lights out" ceremony held for two survivors of Nanjing Massacre

Xinhua) 15:11, July 03, 2025

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the lightboxes of Liu Guixiang (2nd R, bottom) and Xie Guiying (1st R, bottom) on a photo wall featuring survivors of the Nanjing Massacre at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A "lights out" ceremony for two survivors of the Nanjing Massacre who passed away this year was held here on Wednesday. On a photo wall featuring survivors of the Nanjing Massacre, the lightboxes of Liu Guixiang and Xie Guiying were dimmed off, and their colored photos then turned to black and white.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

Jiang Zhongrong (R), son of the Nanjing Massacre survivor Xie Guiying, donates an item belonging to Xie to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

People visit the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

Sun Guoting, descendant of the Nanjing Massacre survivor Liu Guixiang, lays a flower during a "lights out" ceremony held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

People attend a "lights out" ceremony held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows the lightboxes of Liu Guixiang (L) and Xie Guiying (R) on a photo wall featuring survivors of the Nanjing Massacre at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

With the passing away of Liu and Xie earlier this year, the number of living registered survivors has decreased to 26. (Photo by Liu Zhenrui/Xinhua)

