China to release TV productions marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua) 13:21, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A series of TV dramas, documentaries and short dramas will soon be released to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, according to a State Council Information Office press conference on Thursday.

Classic Chinese audio and visual works related to the war on anti-Japanese aggression will be re-broadcast on nationwide TV channels and online platforms from July to September, said Liu Jianguo, deputy director of China's National Radio and Television Administration.

To remember history and pay tribute to the martyrs, nearly 100 films themed on the war will also be played on TV till the end of 2025, according to Wang Xiaozhen, vice president of the China Media Group.

