China to unveil cultural events marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to introduce the upcoming cultural activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
Officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Radio and Television Administration, as well as a vice president of the China Media Group and president of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, will participate in the press conference.
They will brief the media on a themed commemorative exhibition, outstanding cultural works and related events, and also take questions from reporters.
