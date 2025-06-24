KMT veterans who fought in war against Japanese aggression to be invited to China's Sept. 3 parade

Xinhua) 15:10, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party veterans who fought in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression will be invited to observe a parade scheduled on Sept. 3 in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square.

The parade is part of a series of events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the war and the World Anti-Fascist War, according to a press conference held Tuesday to announce the plans for the commemoration.

Veteran soldiers, comrades, members of the militia, local model representatives of those who supported the frontlines during the fight against Japanese aggression, and representatives of family members of the fallen heroes will also be invited to observe the parade, according to the press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)