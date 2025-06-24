Home>>
Foreigners who aid China's war effort to be invited to Sept. 3 military parade
(Xinhua) 13:03, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China will invite foreigners who aided the country's resistance against Japanese aggression or representatives of their family members to observe a military parade on Sept. 3, according to a press conference on Tuesday.
They will attend the event in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, as part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
