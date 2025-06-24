Home>>
China to hold military parade to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
(Xinhua) 10:11, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a military parade in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, on Sept. 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
President Xi Jinping will review the troops during the parade, which is held as part of a grand gathering to commemorate the anniversary.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering.
The military parade will feature marching formations, armored columns, and aerial echelons, and display new types of combat forces, including unmanned, intelligent equipment.
