China releases emblem commemorating 80th anniversary of victory in war against Japanese aggression
(Xinhua) 08:42, May 13, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday unveiled an emblem commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
