Evan Kail donates historical materials to Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall
(Xinhua) 14:10, April 18, 2025
Evan Kail from the United States speaks during a donation ceremony at the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 17, 2025. Evan Kail donated several historical materials to the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall in Nanjing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
