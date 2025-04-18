Evan Kail donates historical materials to Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall

Xinhua) 14:10, April 18, 2025

Evan Kail from the United States speaks during a donation ceremony at the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 17, 2025. Evan Kail donated several historical materials to the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall in Nanjing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

