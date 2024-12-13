Former site of Unit 731 reopens to public

Xinhua) 15:05, December 13, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows people lining up to enter the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

Since last year's winter, more than 3.5 million people have visited the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Archives are pictured at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows the wall with victims' names at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows exhibits on display at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges archives at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows an exhibit at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges archives at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows some of the exhibits at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges archives at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows some of the exhibits at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges archives at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2024 shows an interior view of the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges archives at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

A researcher of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army arranges the original Japanese medical journals at the former site of Unit 731 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. The former site of the notorious Japanese germ warfare army, known as Unit 731, reopened to public on Friday with a special exhibition on cultural relics and historical materials of Japan's germ-warfare crimes in China.

