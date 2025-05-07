Home>>
China updates data of first 18 Soviet anti-Japanese aviation martyrs during WWII
(Xinhua) 13:28, May 07, 2025
NANJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A memorial hall in China on Wednesday said it has updated the information of the first group of 18 former Soviet Union airmen who sacrificed their lives to assist China in resisting Japanese aggression during World War II.
According to the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall, the updates correct inaccurate information and also add new details about the former Soviet Union heroes, including name spellings, birth and death dates, and military ranks and positions.
