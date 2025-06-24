China to unveil new lists of anti-Japanese war memorials, heroes

Xinhua) 11:07, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China is set to release a new list of national-level anti-Japanese war memorial facilities and sites and a new list of renowned heroes, martyrs and heroic groups from the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

