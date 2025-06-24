Hong Kong to hold events to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 10:21, June 24, 2025

HONG KONG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Chan Kwok-ki said on Monday that the HKSAR government will launch a series of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The HKSAR government places great importance on planning commemorative activities. The HKSAR's Chief Executive John Lee stated in last year's policy address that the HKSAR government will host a series of commemorative activities to further enhance the public's spirit of patriotism and sense of national belonging.

Speaking at a meeting held Monday by a working group on patriotic education of the HKSAR government, Chan said that the commemorative activities should be guided by the core spirit of "remembering history, honoring martyrs, cherishing peace, and creating a great future" and based on correct historical perspectives, so that members of the public can thoroughly understand the history of the War of Resistance and work together to cherish and safeguard peace.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's contributions to the victory in the War of Resistance should be highlighted, along with in-depth research into historical materials about Hong Kong's wartime history as well as proper restoration and protection of war-related sites, Chan said.

Chan stressed that the activities should have a focus on young people, help them to learn about the history of the War of Resistance and the arduous journey towards national prosperity and strength, thereby fostering their sense of national identity and spirit. Efforts should also be made to mobilize broad public participation by supporting various community groups in organizing commemorative events.

Various bureaux and departments of the HKSAR government have been formulating proposals and making preparations for different types of commemorative activities, including films, exhibitions, and educational programs primarily targeted at elementary and secondary students.

