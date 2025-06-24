China to mark 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation in October

Xinhua) 13:40, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a gathering around Oct. 25 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation, a senior official said Tuesday, adding that overseas Chinese will also be supported in organizing relevant commemorative events.

The gathering is part of a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, said Hu Heping, executive vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)