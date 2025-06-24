China to invite foreign leaders to events marking 80th anniversary of war against Japanese aggression, fascism

June 24

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China will invite foreign leaders, former political dignitaries, high-level officials and heads of international organizations to events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Foreign envoys, military attachés and representatives of international organizations in China, as well as foreign friends who contributed to China's victory in the war or representatives of their family members will also be invited, according to a press briefing held Tuesday to announce the plans for the commemoration.

