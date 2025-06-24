Home>>
Militia to march in China's military parade marking victory against Japanese aggression for first time
(Xinhua) 14:01, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A militia formation will be part of the grand military parade scheduled for Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square, downtown Beijing, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, a senior military officer announced Tuesday.
This is the first time China's militia forces will take part in a major military parade commemorating the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Wu Zeke with the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission said at a press conference.
