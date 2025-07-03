Home>>
China to hold gala marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
(Xinhua) 13:20, July 03, 2025
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China announced at a press conference on Thursday that an evening gala will be held on Sept. 3 in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
The event will be jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Media Group, the Political Work Department of the China Military Commission and the Beijing municipal government, according to the State Council Information Office.
China designated Sept. 3 as Victory Day to mark the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on Sept. 2, 1945.
