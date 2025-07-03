Home>>
China to hold art exhibition for 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
(Xinhua) 13:22, July 03, 2025
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China will hold an art exhibition from August to September to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, according to a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

