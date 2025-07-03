Home>>
China briefs media on cultural events marking 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
(Xinhua) 13:24, July 03, 2025
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday held a press conference to introduce an array of cultural events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
The cultural activities include a themed exhibition, the release of outstanding literary and artistic works, and other related events.
