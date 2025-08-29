Thomas Rabe carries on the legacy of the 'Good Man of Nanjing'

16:28, August 29, 2025

In the minds of the Chinese people, the name John Rabe conjures up warmth and compassion. In 1937, when the Japanese invaders launched the horrific Nanjing Massacre, this German businessman protected over 200,000 Chinese people and is affectionately remembered as the "Good Man of Nanjing."

Eighty-eight years later, his spirit lives on — not only in historical documents and memorials, but also through generations of descendants.

"Saving a life is like saving the lives of countless people," remarked Thomas Rabe, the grandson of John Rabe, on the family spirit passed down by his grandfather. For many years, this professor of gynecology and obstetrics at Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany has actively participated in the cause of peace between China and Germany, as well as in collaborative research in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive medicine between the two countries. He was previously awarded the Chinese Government Friendship Award.

(L to R) Professors Alfred Mueck, Ruan Xiangyan and Thomas Rabe celebrate the second birthday of You You, China's first baby to undergo a cryopreserved ovarian tissue transplant, at the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, Sept. 6, 2023. [Photo provided by Ruan Xiangyan]

This July, he was also presented with the Friendship Envoy Award at the Second Orchid Awards, sponsored by China International Communications Group. As the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War approaches, the 74-year-old medical expert has been invited to visit China and will continue to advance his collaboration with Chinese partners.

Spanning a century: Four generations of Chinese bonds

"Receiving the Orchid Award is a great honor for my family and me," Thomas Rabe said. "It not only recognizes my close collaboration with Chinese partners over the past 20 years, but also reflects the deep bond the Rabe family has held with China for 117 years, spanning four generations."

For over two decades, Rabe has dedicated himself to building bridges for Sino-German exchanges in medicine and culture. Speaking of his friendship with China, he mentioned many Chinese friends: "Without them, my projects — both in medicine and humanitarianism — would not be so successful."

Thomas Rabe's collaboration with professor Ruan Xiangyan of the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital affiliated with Capital Medical University has lasted 12 years. From co-authoring Chinese medical textbooks to jointly consulting on difficult cases and co-planning international academic conferences, this cross-border collaboration has yielded fruitful results. "Professor Ruan and her team also translated my book, 'Rabe and China,' into Chinese within a year — an incredible job," Thomas Rabe enthused.

In addition to his collaborations with the medical community, Thomas Rabe has tirelessly promoted the preservation of historical memory.

He has collaborated with professor Liang Yi of Beijing Union University for over two decades. Together, they researched the documentary materials in John Rabe's Nanjing diaries and established the John Rabe Beijing Exchange Center. Thomas Rabe highly praised professor Liang's tireless work reviewing the manuscripts, and remains deeply moved by the experience of collaborating with Yang Shanyou, director of the John Rabe House at Nanjing University, on academic research and the preparation of exhibitions on John Rabe's life.

Thomas Rabe presents historical materials to then-Chinese ambassador to Germany Wu Ken (C) and his wife during a visit to the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, March 14, 2023. [Photo provided by Thomas Rabe]

"I would also like to express my special thanks to Mr. Wu Ken, former Chinese ambassador to Germany, for the tremendous support he provided our family and the exchange center," Thomas Rabe said. He recalled that during the most challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic he wrote to the then-ambassador Wu seeking help. Shortly thereafter, batches of medicine, protective suits, masks and disinfectant from Nanjing were transported thousands of miles to Heidelberg. "We will never forget this assistance," Thomas Rabe said emotionally.

Today, the family's connections with China continues. Thomas Rabe's son, Maximilian Rabe, is learning Chinese and hopes to visit China for a study tour in the near future. "He's very interested in Chinese culture," Thomas Rabe told reporters. "I hope that one day Maximilian will take over the management of the John Rabe Communication Center and become the fourth generation of 'friendship ambassadors.'"

Rabe and China: Preserving memory through words

Thomas Rabe's study once housed all of his grandfather's written works. "The Good Man of Nanking: The Diaries of John Rabe" published in 1997, was originally compiled from one of these approximately 2,000-page manuscripts. The book details the atrocities of Japanese troops, including burning, killing, raping and looting, from September 1937 to February 1938, and the efforts of John Rabe and other international friends to rescue Chinese refugees.

A display featuring John Rabe's published works alongside Thomas Rabe's latest book 'Rabe and China' at the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg. [Photo provided by Thomas Rabe]

In 2016 and 2017, Thomas Rabe donated these 10 volumes of diaries and some of his grandfather's precious belongings to the National Archives Administration of China. "I believe that is the most appropriate place to preserve these documents permanently," Thomas Rabe said.

In addition, John Rabe's other manuscripts contain a wealth of historical materials related to China. For over a decade, Thomas Rabe tirelessly compiled and edited these documents, ultimately completing the book "Rabe and China," which was published last year. The book, packed with precious historical photos and documents, not only documents John Rabe's 30 years in China but also showcases the century-long friendship between four generations of the Rabe family and China.

Thomas Rabe accompanies Liu Jianye (C), former deputy director of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and Liang Yi, professor at Beijing Union University, on a visit to the John Rabe Communication Center in Heidelberg, May 2, 2006. [Photo provided by Thomas Rabe]

"This was a daunting task; the publishing process alone took over three years. But the effort was worth it," Thomas Rabe said. "This is more than just a history book; it builds a bridge across cultures, carrying the memory of my grandfather's humanitarian spirit and conveying a profound call for peace." With this in mind, Thomas Rabe pledged to donate all royalties from the book to the John Rabe Communication Center's charitable causes.

Although the book has been published, Thomas Rabe believes that "in a sense, it's not 'finished' yet." He revealed that many related tasks remain to be accomplished, including the publication of English-language and e-book versions of the book, as well as the planned children's book "Grandpa Rabe Tells Stories to Chinese Children." In addition, a four-episode documentary film is currently being prepared, according to Thomas Rabe.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a new John Rabe Communication Center in Budapest. In the medical field, Thomas Rabe plans to collaborate with professor Ruan to establish a free and open educational platform, the "Women's Health Virtual Academy." He has also called for greater focus on cutting-edge medical research areas such as in vitro gametogenesis, and expressed his hope of collaborating with Chinese experts to establish a reproductive genetics laboratory.

Learning from history, safeguarding peace

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Thomas Rabe was invited to China to participate in the commemorative activities and hopes to use this opportunity to "continue to advance his humanitarian projects with Chinese partners."

Thomas Rabe admits that his passion for humanitarianism stems from a single belief: never abandon a friend in times of trouble. "I still remember my grandfather writing in his diary on December 26, 1937: The best Christmas gift is saving the 650 lives that took refuge in his home." He quoted his grandfather as saying, "One cannot be self-sufficient. Saving others in times of need and putting oneself forward bravely are where one's true worth is revealed." As a descendant of John Rabe, he is committed to carrying on this spirit.

Reflecting on the war, Thomas Rabe said, "The world needs peace, and I strongly agree with the concept of a 'community with a shared future for humanity.' Remembering history is of great significance."

"Nazi Germany committed the Holocaust — a crime against humanity that must never be repeated. After World War II, Germany took the initiative to assume responsibility and achieved reconciliation with victimized countries like Israel, France and Poland. Unfortunately, not all countries have learned the lessons of history," he added.

