China improves memorial facilities to mark victory against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 21:26, August 31, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- From 2021 to 2025, China has newly built, renovated or extended 15 memorial halls, and upgraded the exhibitions of 68 memorial halls in commemoration of the country's victory against Japanese aggression.

With such efforts, a memorial hall system has been basically formed, said Sun Deli, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, at a press conference on Sunday on events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

More than 10,000 unmovable cultural relics and over 160,000 pieces or sets of movable relics themed around the war have been confirmed across China, Sun added.

China on Friday released a new list of 34 national-level memorial facilities and sites of the war, and a new batch of 43 renowned heroes, martyrs and heroic groups.

Since such lists were first unveiled in September 2014, 294 national-level memorial facilities and sites, and 1,128 renowned heroes, martyrs and heroic groups have been released, said Ma Feixiong, vice minister of veterans affairs.

More than 77,000 martyr graves were relocated to martyrs cemeteries for better protection and commemoration, Ma added.

