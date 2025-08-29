Savor innovative ginseng-inspired dishes in NE China's Jilin​​

Huinan county, northeast China's Jilin Province, is making the most of its rich ginseng culture to boost local development. As one of China's key ginseng production hubs, the county has turned this treasured root into not just a health product but also an innovative ingredient on the dining table.

Huinan county has launched a "ginseng banquet" featuring over 100 unique dishes, blending tradition with creativity and attracting visitors from across the country. Want to see how ginseng transforms into culinary art? Join our reporter for an exclusive taste of this feast where health meets flavor.

(Li Qianyi, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

