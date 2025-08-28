12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to be held in mid-September

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held in the Chinese capital from Sept. 17 to 19, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

Themed "Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development," this year's forum will feature four plenary sessions and eight simultaneous sessions, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang told a regular press conference.

There will also be a series of side events, including high-level dialogues and a seminar for young military officers and scholars, Zhang added.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is aimed at providing an equal, inclusive and diverse platform for participants to engage in constructive dialogues and build consensus and trust, the spokesperson said.

