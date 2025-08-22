People join in celebration of Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 10:06, August 22, 2025

People wave flags during a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People pose for group photos during a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Photo by Sonam Wangchug/Xinhua)

Balloons float upwards during a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Performers on a parade float release doves during a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2025 shows a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Performers on a parade float wave during a grand gathering to celebrate Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life joined in the celebration. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)