Central delegation visits officials, residents in Lhasa

Xinhua) 09:19, August 22, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of a central delegation, and members of the delegation visit patriotic figures from Xizang's religious circles at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, members of the central delegation on Thursday visited local officials and residents in Lhasa. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

LHASA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, members of a central delegation on Thursday visited local officials and residents in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the delegation, attended the event.

When visiting senior officials of the city of Lhasa and representatives from various ethnic groups and sectors, Wang called for efforts to advance the four major tasks -- ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting eco-environment, and strengthening frontiers, thereby making new contributions to promoting lasting peace, stability, and high-quality development in Xizang.

When visiting patriotic figures from Xizang's religious circles at the Jokhang Temple, Wang expressed the hope that they will resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity, and actively participate in building a modern socialist new Xizang.

The delegation also inspected the development of higher education at Xizang University and visited a park to observe afforestation and greening efforts.

Wang stressed the need to focus on ensuring and improving people's wellbeing, promote employment and income growth for the public, and steadily advance common prosperity.

The delegation is here for the region's 60th founding anniversary celebrations.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of a central delegation, and members of the delegation inspect the development of higher education at Xizang University in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2025. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, members of the central delegation on Thursday visited local officials and residents in Lhasa. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)