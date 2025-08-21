A platter of six countries' specialties: Lancang-Mekong stories in a Yunnan's night market

(People's Daily App) 14:51, August 21, 2025

This is Xishuangbanna, Southwest China's Yunnan Province — the gateway to the Mekong countries, and the perfect place to taste one's way through the whole region in one night. Keep the idea of "eating a way across the Mekong" in mind, and follow us as we dive into the Xingguang Night Market and take on a fun challenge: trying food from all six Mekong countries before the night is over. From Chinese spicy Dai-style chicken feet and fresh Vietnamese spring rolls to an adventurous Cambodian insect feast and a refreshing cup of Laotian iced coffee, and then to sweet Thai desserts and crispy Myanmar fried bites — every dish tells its own story. Surrounded by the buzz of voices, sizzling woks, and smoky grills, what we discover isn't just flavor; it's the flow of culture and the bonds that connect six nations through food.

(Produced by Peking University students Wang Ruoxuan and Yan Zhongqian)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)