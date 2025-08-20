China to display new-generation armaments in V-Day military parade
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will showcase a series of new-generation armaments during the upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing, such as fourth-generation tanks and aircraft, unmanned intelligence and counter-unmanned equipment, and advanced missiles including hypersonic ones, said an official on Wednesday.
All the armaments to be displayed are domestically made and in active service, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference.
Wu added that these armaments are composed mainly of new-type fourth-generation equipment, such as new-type tanks, ship-borne aircraft and fighter jets. Organized according to combat modules, these formations highlight the Chinese military's systems-based operational capabilities.
A series of land, sea and air unmanned intelligent and counter-unmanned equipment, as well as cyber-electronic combat forces, such as new-type drones, directed-energy weapons and electronic jamming systems, will also be displayed, he said.
In addition, the parade will feature other types of advanced equipment such as hypersonic and air defense anti-missile equipment and strategic missiles -- which will demonstrate China's powerful strategic deterrence capability, Wu noted.
With a high level of informatization and intelligence, the weapons and equipment to be displayed will fully demonstrate the strong capability of the Chinese armed forces to adapt to sci-tech development and the evolution of war forms, and to win future wars, he said.
