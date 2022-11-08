Outdoor exhibition commemorating 1941 military parade held in Moscow
People pose for photos at an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
People pose for photos at an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
People pose for photos at an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
People pose for photos at an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
People visit an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Annual Bastille Day celebrations held in France
- France holds Bastille Day celebration under coronavirus shadow
- A sneak peak at the training site of National Day military parade
- Female Chinese soldiers prepare for the National Day military parade
- National Day military parade not for "flexing muscles": spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.