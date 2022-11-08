We Are China

Outdoor exhibition commemorating 1941 military parade held in Moscow

Xinhua) 11:23, November 08, 2022

People pose for photos at an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People visit an outdoor exhibition commemorating the military parade in 1941 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

